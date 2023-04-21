Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
SCIIP projects for small SC utilities: Three tasks for local counsel

SCIIP projects for small SC utilities: Three tasks for local counsel  (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires April 21, 2023

By C.D. Rhodes  Last June, the South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority announced it would accept applications for its South Carolina Infrastructure Investment Program, or SCIIP. The program will give approximately $900 million in federal funds allocated to the State of South Carolina under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.   SCIIP is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for South Carolina ...

