Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Rape & Murder – Other Bad Acts – Subsequent Rape – Similarities (access required)

Criminal Practice – Rape & Murder – Other Bad Acts – Subsequent Rape – Similarities (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 24, 2023

In this cold case involving a 1980 rape and murder, the trial court did not abuse its discretion in admitting evidence of the 1983 rape of a different victim, given the multiple similarities between the assaults: (1) both victims were young, white, tall, slender females; (2) both victims were sexually assaulted on dark dirt roads ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo