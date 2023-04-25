Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
ACLU sues to block Missouri rule on transgender health care (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 25, 2023

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri ACLU on Monday sued to block new state restrictions on both adults and children seeking gender-affirming health care, which are set to kick in Thursday. ACLU, Lambda Legal and Bryan Cave Leighton LLP attorneys representing transgender Missourians and health care providers asked a St. Louis County judge to stop ...

