Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / S. Carolina Senate weighs abortion ban it recently rejected (access required)

S. Carolina Senate weighs abortion ban it recently rejected (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 25, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Republican-controlled South Carolina Senate is set to rehash an ongoing disagreement with the GOP-dominated House over when the conservative state should ban abortion. Lawmakers have less than three weeks left to pass any new restrictions in a legislative session that began days after the state's highest court overturned a 2021 law ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo