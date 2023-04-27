Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judge puts Missouri rule limiting transgender care on hold (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 27, 2023

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge on Wednesday temporarily halted enforcement of a first-of-its-kind rule that restricts access to gender-affirming health care for transgender kids and adults, just hours before it was set to take effect. The rule enstated by Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey places requirements on both minors and adults before they would ...

