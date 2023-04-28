Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Joint Custody – Abuse Accusation – Alienation (access required)

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Joint Custody – Abuse Accusation – Alienation (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 28, 2023

The appellant-Mother believed the respondent-Father had abused their daughter (Child) based on a statement made by Child; however, several investigations indicated that no abuse had occurred. Where Child is attached to both parents, Mother reacts adversely to recommendations she finds unfavorable, and Mother has a potential for unhealthy enmeshment with Child, we find exceptional circumstances ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo