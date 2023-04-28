Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 28, 2023

In a reformation action, it was determined that an insured would have accepted a meaningful offer of underinsured motorist (UIM) coverage, had the defendant-Agency made such an offer. Since the plaintiff-Carrier would have provided such coverage, Carrier is not entitled to indemnification by Agency for the $300,000 it paid to settle with the insured. However, ...

