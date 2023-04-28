Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Labor & Employment – Negligent Separation – Unrecognized Claim – Firefighter – Confidential Survey (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 28, 2023

South Carolina is an at-will employment state and does not recognize a claim for “negligent separation.” The trial court should not have submitted such a claim to the jury based on a fire chief’s request for an assistant chief’s resignation. We reverse the $65,000 judgment for plaintiff. Plaintiff was employed by the defendant-city’s fire department as the ...

