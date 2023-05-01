Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Suit over Texas woman’s jail death settles for $7 million (access required)

By: The Associated Press May 1, 2023

DALLAS (AP) — A private company that ran a Texas jail where a woman allegedly went blind following days of medical neglect before her 2019 death has agreed to a $7 million lawsuit settlement along with other defendants, her family's attorney said Thursday. The payout over Holly Barlow-Austin's death after being held at an East Texas ...

