Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / A roadmap to attracting, developing, retaining amazing associates  (access required)

A roadmap to attracting, developing, retaining amazing associates  (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires May 2, 2023

By Kate Ahern  Our industry has seen concerning associate attrition over the past few years, highlighting associate retention as a significant market pressure on firms going forward.    Law firms are struggling to attract and retain dedicated, motivated, reliable associates who are truly ready for practice. Adding to the frustration of many firm leaders: increased compensation and bonuses ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo