Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Bride dies at beach when speeding DUI driver slams golf cart (access required)

Bride dies at beach when speeding DUI driver slams golf cart (access required)

By: The Associated Press May 2, 2023

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A bride leaving her wedding reception was killed when a woman driving under the influence and well over twice the speed limit slammed into the back of a golf cart on a South Carolina beach road, authorities said. Data retrieved from Jamie Lee Komoroski's rental car indicated she was driving 65 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo