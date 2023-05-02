Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Fourth Circuit approves rules governing judicial complaints  (access required)

Fourth Circuit approves rules governing judicial complaints  (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires May 2, 2023

By Jason Boleman  The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit announced new local rules for judicial conduct and judicial disability on April 13.  The new rules, effective May 31 “subject to revision in light of any comments received,” make clear how complainants can submit complaints against members of the judiciary as well as rules and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo