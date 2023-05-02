Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / South Carolina man arrested in Michigan woman’s 1988 killing (access required)

South Carolina man arrested in Michigan woman’s 1988 killing (access required)

By: The Associated Press May 2, 2023

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been charged in a Michigan woman's 1988 slaying after investigators used forensic genetic genealogy to narrow the pool of suspects to a single family, authorities said Monday. Robert Odell Waters, 53, was arrested Sunday afternoon in Beaufort, South Carolina, where he lives, in the killing of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo