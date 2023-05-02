Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Supreme Court Justice Stevens' private papers open to public (access required)

Supreme Court Justice Stevens’ private papers open to public (access required)

By: The Associated Press May 2, 2023

WASHINGTON (AP) — A wide-ranging selection of papers that belonged to Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is opening to researchers Tuesday at the Library of Congress, providing a behind-the-scenes look at the justices' deliberations in important cases including Bush v. Gore, the 2000 decision that essentially decided the presidential election. Stevens, who died in 2019, ...

