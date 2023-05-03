Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: The Associated Press May 3, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The final two former South Carolina lawmakers charged in a nearly eight-year investigation into corruption at the Statehouse have avoided time behind bars. Former Sen. John Courson was ordered Thursday to serve 100 hours of community service and once he finishes, his probation will end, The State newspape r reported. The Columbia Republican ...

