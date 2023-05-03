Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Criminal Practice – Unpreserved Error – Illegal Sentence – Appeals – Self-Defense Instruction

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 3, 2023

Where, as here, the state concedes that the trial court imposed an illegal sentence, an appellate court may correct that sentence on direct appeal or remand the issue to the trial court even if the defendant did not object to the sentence at trial and even if there is no real threat of incarceration beyond ...

