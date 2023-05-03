Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Groover appointed to Greenville County Mental Health Court

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 3, 2023

Pursuant to Article V, Section 4 of the South Carolina Constitution, IT IS ORDERED that the Honorable Chadwicke L. Groover, Judge of Probate for Greenville County, is hereby assigned to preside over the Greenville County Mental Health Court.   Pursuant to this assignment, Judge Groover will be responsible for administering the program and coordinating the role ...

