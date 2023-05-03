Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Taxation – Sales Tax – Partial Exemption – ‘Motor Vehicle’ – ATVs & UTVs (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 3, 2023

Because S.C. Code Ann. Title 12 does not define “motor vehicle,” the administrative law court properly determined that it must use the rules of statutory construction to ascertain and effectuate the intent of the legislature to determine if the sales of ATVs and UTVs are entitled to the partial sales tax exemption found in S.C. ...

