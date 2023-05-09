Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Indiana judge deals blow to state's lawsuit against TikTok (access required)

By: The Associated Press May 9, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana judge has ruled that downloading the free social media app TikTok doesn't amount to a consumer transaction under state law, dealing a blow to the state attorney general's lawsuit claiming the Chinese-owned video-sharing platform misleads its users about the level of inappropriate content and security of consumer information. The decision issued ...

