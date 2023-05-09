Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
James K. Falk suspended (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 9, 2023

In the Matter of James Kristian Falk, RespondentAppellate Case Nos. 2023-000662 and 2023-000663 ORDER The Office of Disciplinary Counsel asks this Court to place Respondent on interim suspension pursuant to Rule 17(b) of the Rules for Lawyer Disciplinary Enforcement (RLDE) contained in Rule 413 of the South Carolina Appellate Court Rules (SCACR). The petition also seeks appointment ...

