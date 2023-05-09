Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / News Elsewhere / Judge: Wisconsin fake electors complaint must be reheard (access required)

Judge: Wisconsin fake electors complaint must be reheard (access required)

By: The Associated Press May 9, 2023

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge said Monday he will order that the state elections commission reconsider a complaint filed against fake Republican electors who attempted in 2020 to cast the state's electoral ballots for former President Donald Trump. But this time, Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington said, the commission must consider the complaint ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo