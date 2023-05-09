Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Military Lending Act: ‘Express purpose’ not ‘sole purpose’   (access required)

Military Lending Act: ‘Express purpose’ not ‘sole purpose’   (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires May 9, 2023

By Nick Hurston  The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the dismissal of a military servicemember’s claim that the financing of additional insurance as part of his car loan wasn’t for “the express purpose” of purchasing the car and, thus, was subject to the Military Lending Act, or MLA.  On appeal, the servicemember argued that ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo