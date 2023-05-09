Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / News Elsewhere / Tiger Woods’ lawyers try to stop ex-girlfriend’s lawsuit (access required)

Tiger Woods’ lawyers try to stop ex-girlfriend’s lawsuit (access required)

By: The Associated Press May 9, 2023

Attorneys for golf superstar Tiger Woods are expected to argue Tuesday during a court hearing that his ex-girlfriend's lawsuit against him should be halted because she signed a nondisclosure agreement requiring that any disagreements between them be settled in private by an arbitrator. Erica Herman, 39, is suing Woods to get out of the agreement, saying ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo