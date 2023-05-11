Driver struck by tractor trailer suffers spine, brain injury

$500,000 verdict

Action: Motor vehicle negligence

Injuries alleged: Worsening of herniated discs in the spine and mild traumatic brain injury

Case name: Patricia Julian Britton v. Eric Degar Roberts and Intermodal Bridge Transport, Inc.

Court/case no.: York County Court/No. 2020-CP-46-03066

Jury and/or judge: Judge William McKinnon

Highest offer: $250,000

Amount: $500,000

Date: March 6, 2023

Attorney: Sydney Lynn and Milton (“Milt”) Stratos II of the Joye Law Firm, Columbia and Charleston (for the plaintiff)

A tractor trailer turning left failed to yield the right of way at the intersection of Highway 321 and Ridge Road, causing a T-bone collision with the plaintiff, who was lawfully traveling through the intersection.