Criminal Practice – Kidnapping & Conspiracy – Disappeared Victim – Circumstantial Evidence

The 20-year-old Victim disappeared on December 18, 2013, and her car was found abandoned on the Peachtree Boat Landing. The state presented substantial circumstantial evidence that defendant Tammy Moorer and her husband, Sidney Moorer (the Moorers) kidnapped Victim, including proof that (1) Tammy sent Victim angry texts about Victim’s affair with Sidney throughout the six weeks preceding Victim’s disappearance; (2) Sidney called Victim’s manager, and Tammy took over the call, demanding that the manager fire Victim because Victim was “spreading rumors she was pregnant” by Sidney; (3) Sidney went to Walmart a few hours before Victim disappeared to purchase a pregnancy test when Victim was showing symptoms of pregnancy; (4) Tammy controlled both her and Sidney’s iPhones from November 2, 2013, when she discovered the affair, until the early morning hours of December 18, 2013, when Victim disappeared; (5) based on their iPhone location data, the Moorers’ life pattern changed drastically after Tammy discovered the affair, and this change showed the Moorers’ iPhones were increasingly located in the same vicinity as Victim— suggesting the Moorers were stalking Victim; (6) Tammy admitted she and Sidney were together in the early morning hours of December 18, 2013, when Sidney spoke to Victim from a payphone and later from his own iPhone; (7) Victim repeatedly called Sidney on the night of her disappearance, including at 3:41 a.m. when Victim’s phone stopped reporting any data; (8) the Landing, which Victim’s cell phone data showed she did not frequent, was only a short distance from the Moorers’ home; (9) video surveillance from the morning of Victim’s disappearance showed a dark truck going to and from the area of the Landing around the time of Victim’s disappearance; (10) Grant Fredericks, an expert in forensic video analysis, opined the truck seen in the surveillance videos was the Moorers’ black Ford F-150; (11) the SD card in the Moorers’ truck had been removed, so no GPS data of the truck’s movements was recorded during the time Victim disappeared; (12) someone attempted to delete text messages from the Moorers’ devices, including threatening texts Tammy had sent to Victim; and (13) Sidney showed Tammy’s cousin, Donald Demarino, a picture of Victim after her disappearance depicting her unable to talk or move.

We affirm defendant’s convictions for kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap.

The state presented evidence that Victim disappeared against her will, including (1) Victim was a reliable worker, who typically notified her employer if she was going to miss work, yet she failed to show up for work; (2) Victim did not take any of her belongings with her when she disappeared; (3) Victim has not used her phone— which her coworkers testified she kept with her at all times—since her disappearance; (4) Victim’s car was left at the Landing; (5) shortly before her disappearance, Victim called her roommate, Brianna Warrelmann, and Warrelmann testified Victim seemed “hysterical” after talking to Sidney.

The state also presented sufficient evidence that Sidney and Tammy conspired to kidnap Victim. Tammy and Sidney’s iPhones’ locations demonstrated they tracked Victim’s whereabouts following Tammy’s discovery of the affair. Tammy controlled Sidney’s iPhone from November 2, 2013, until the very hour of Victim’s disappearance, when Sidney began using it again. Tammy admitted that she and Sidney were together in their Ford F-150 in the early morning hours of December 18, 2013, including at the payphone where Sidney called Victim on the night of Victim’s disappearance. Demarino testified the picture of Victim Sidney showed him was “for Tammy.”

Where Tammy testified that the pregnancy test was for her because she and Sidney were trying to have a baby, the state could introduce Tammy’s text messages about her marijuana use to cast doubt on Tammy’s testimony.

The trial court did not abuse its discretion in admitting the testimony of Grant Fredericks, the state’s expert in video forensic analysis, who identified a truck seen on surveillance cameras as the Moorers’ truck. Fredericks’ expertise was based on his vast experience with forensic video analysis, as well as the facts that his report and conclusion in this case had been peer reviewed by another certified forensic video examiner and his headlight spread analysis was a peer reviewed technique. The reliability of the reverse projection methodology was demonstrated by Fredericks’ own experience.

The trial court should have allowed Tammy to proffer the testimony of her children and her mother, but the trial court did not abuse its discretion when it refused to allow these witnesses to testify based on their violation of the court’s sequestration order.

Affirmed.

State v. Tammy Moorer (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-033-23, 16 pp.) (Garrison Hill, J.) Appealed from Horry County Circuit Court (Benjamin Culbertson, J.) Robert Michael Dudek and Lara Mary Caudy for appellant; Alan McCrory Wilson, David Spencer and Jimmy Richardson for respondent. South Carolina Court of Appeals