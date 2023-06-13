Defamation suit against competitor over false claims, $2.5M settlement

Action: Defamation

Injuries alleged: Damage to reputation and character; loss of value and business in the industry

Case name: Withheld

Court/case no.: Withheld

Jury and/or judge: Withheld

Amount: $2.5 million

Date: May 17, 2023

Attorneys: Barrett R. Brewer of Brewer Law Firm, Mount Pleasant, and Edward L. Phipps of Phipps Firm, Charleston (for the plaintiffs)

The plaintiff company and an individual brought a defamation action against a competitor. The plaintiffs claimed that the defendant published false allegations that the plaintiffs engaged in criminal conduct and were unfit for their occupation.

Claims involved general presumed damages, special damages to the plaintiffs’ reputation and character, as well as special damages to the plaintiff company’s loss of value and lost business opportunity in the industry, supported by business valuation expert reports.

Identities of the parties, defense counsel and specific venue were agreed to be confidential as per the terms of the settlement agreement.