Neck injury after drunken driver T-bones car, $1.18M settlement

Action: Motor vehicle accident

Injuries alleged: Neck injury necessitating cervical disc replacement

Case name: Withheld

Court/case no.: Withheld

Jury and/or judge: Withheld

Amount: $1.18 million

Date: January 2023

Attorneys: Brent Arant of the Joye Law Firm, North Charleston (for the plaintiff)

On Jan. 19, 2020, the plaintiff was driving near Goose Creek and proceeding straight through an intersection pursuant to a green light. As she was in the intersection, a drunken driver ran a red light and T-boned the driver’s side of the plaintiff’s vehicle.

The plaintiff sought emergency care for her injuries and ultimately underwent surgery on her neck. A torn disc was removed and replaced with an artificial disc. Medical bills totaled roughly $100,000 and a lawsuit was filed in Berkeley County.

An investigation revealed that the drunken driver was charged with another DUI during litigation.