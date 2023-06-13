Overturned golf cart causes injuries $1.2M settlement

Action: Personal injury

Injuries alleged: Fractured vertebrae, broken ribs, broken collarbone

Case name: Case not filed, pre-trial settlement

Court/case no.: Not applicable

Jury and/or judge: Not applicable

Amount: $1.2 million

Date: May 12, 2023

Attorney: Ran Stoney III of the Joye Law Firm, North Charleston (for the plaintiff)

The plaintiff was a passenger in a golf cart. The driver of the golf cart was believed to be under the influence and attempted to turn into a driveway.

The driver missed the driveway, causing the golf cart to overturn on top of the plaintiff, injuring him.