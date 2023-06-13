Overturned golf cart causes injuries $1.2M settlement

Action: Personal injury
Injuries alleged: Fractured vertebrae, broken ribs, broken collarbone
Case name: Case not filed, pre-trial settlement
Court/case no.: Not applicable
Jury and/or judge: Not applicable
Amount: $1.2 million
Date: May 12, 2023
Attorney: Ran Stoney III of the Joye Law Firm, North Charleston (for the plaintiff)
The plaintiff was a passenger in a golf cart. The driver of the golf cart was believed to be under the influence and attempted to turn into a driveway.
The driver missed the driveway, causing the golf cart to overturn on top of the plaintiff, injuring him.