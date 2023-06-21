Criminal Practice – Murder – Voluntary Confession – Prior Brain Injury – Uncorroborated Hearsay

Defendant was charged with murdering his grandmother and his uncle. Even though defendant had suffered a brain injury years before the murders in question, and even though he had been prescribed antipsychotic medicine, defendant’s mental deficiency alone was not enough to render his statement to law enforcement involuntary. The investigator did not employ coercive tactics to obtain defendant’s statements; the investigator read defendant his Miranda rights, and defendant signed a Miranda rights waiver form; the interview room was relatively comfortable, and only defendant and the investigator were present; the investigator ensured defendant had a beverage; defendant did not ask for an attorney at any point; the investigator did not make any promises to defendant, nor did he threaten or coerce him; the interview lasted approximately one hour; and defendant appeared to understand his questions and gave appropriate, clear and concise responses. The trial court did not abuse its discretion by finding defendant voluntarily, knowingly and intelligently waived his rights and gave his statement.

We affirm defendant’s convictions for murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Defendant proffered a confession by Devin Hedman. The trial court did not abuse its discretion when it excluded Hedman’s confession.

While certain assertions from Hedman’s written statement were similar to the events surrounding the deaths of Victims, such as the location of the shooting, the weapon used, and the color of Victims’ home, other assertions were inconsistent with the facts of the case.

Sheriff’s Lieutenant Debra Collins testified that in his statement, Hedman claimed to have (1) killed Victims in July 2010; (2) shot victim Rosa Lee through a wall; and (3) thrown the weapon behind a dumpster at the end of the road. Highlighting the inconsistencies in Hedman’s statement, Lieutenant Collins explained (1) Victims were killed in June 2011, (2) there was no evidence of bullet holes in the wall at Victims’ home, and (3) there was no dumpster at the end of the road where Hedman claimed he threw the weapon. She further indicated Hedman’s wife told New York law enforcement he was living and working in New York in June 2011.

Officer Pamela Wrenn also testified that, though Hedman stated he returned to New York by taking a bus from the station in Kingstree, she was unaware of a bus station in Kingstree.

Furthermore, the testimony of forensic pathologist Dr. Nicholas Batalis did not establish that Rosa Lee was shot through a wall; instead, he opined the shooter was three to five feet away, close enough that shell wadding from the shotgun was lodged inside of her.

Accordingly, because there is evidence to support the trial court’s decision to deny admitting Hedman’s statement, we hold the trial court did not abuse its discretion.

Affirmed.

State v. Anderson (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-035-23, 14 pp.) (James Lockemy, A.J.) Appealed from Williamsburg County Circuit Court (Clifton Newman, J.) Breen Richard Stevens for appellant; Alan McCrory Wilson, Donald Zelenka, Melody Jane Brown, Tommy Evens and Ernest Finney for respondents. South Carolina Court of Appeals