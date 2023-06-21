Criminal Practice – PCR – Pro Se Defendant – Pretrial Counsel

Because petitioner began representing himself the morning trial began, there is a genuine issue of material fact as to whether petitioner had an opportunity to correct pretrial counsel’s alleged errors.

We reverse the post-conviction relief court’s order in part and remand for a hearing on petitioner’s claims that pretrial counsel failed to adequately investigate the criminal charge, failed to communicate with material witnesses whose testimony would have allegedly been favorable to the defense, failed to advise him of the right to appeal, failed to provide the necessary information for filing a notice of appeal, and failed to file a notice of appeal on his behalf.

Two of petitioner’s claims—pretrial counsel’s alleged failure to adequately investigate the criminal charge and failure to communicate with material witnesses whose testimony would have been favorable to the defense—require us to determine whether a pro se defendant may allege ineffective assistance of pretrial counsel. Citing Cook v. Ryan, 688 F.3d 598 (9th Cir. 2012), the PCR court summarily dismissed these claims. The PCR court found petitioner “assumed responsibility for correcting any pretrial errors when he elected to represent himself.” We disagree. The defendant in Cook began representing himself two weeks before trial, while petitioner began representing himself the morning trial began.

We have never adopted a bright-line rule forbidding pro se defendants from alleging ineffective assistance of pretrial counsel, and we decline to do so today.

