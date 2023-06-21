Municipal – Contract – Accommodations Tax – Designated Marketing Organization – Procurement Ordinance

The statutes governing the state accommodations tax required the defendant-town to select a designated marketing organization (DMO) to manage the expenditure of the accommodations tax funds that were remitted to the town. The town’s selection of the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce as its DMO was not subject to the requirements of the town’s procurement ordinance.

We affirm summary judgment for the town.

The town entered into the contract at issue not to procure services pursuant to Title 11 of the town’s procurement code but rather to formalize the duties placed on it under S.C. Code Ann. § 6-4-10(3) and to establish the Chamber of Commerce as the town’s chosen organization pursuant to § 6-4-10(3). Although the contract required the Chamber to, among other things, manage and direct the expenditure of the tax funds, submit a budget of planned expenditures and a subsequent accounting of the expenditures, submit a DMO report and marketing plan, and submit tourism metrics, two town officials and the president and chief operating officer for the Chamber stated the purpose of the contract was to ensure the Chamber met compliance and operating standards rather to procure services.

Buonaiuto v. Town of Hilton Head Island (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-036-23, 9 pp.) (James Lockemy, A.J.) Appealed from Beaufort County (Marvin Dukes, Master-in-Equity) Taylor Meriwether Smith for appellant; Curtis Lee Coltrane for respondent. South Carolina Court of Appeals