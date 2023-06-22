Greenville creates economic development corporation

GREENVILLE – City officials have created a new entity with the goal of raising funding for economic development projects.

The Greenville City Council recently approved the creation of the Greenville City Economic Development Corp., according to a news release. The 501(c)(3) will have its own board of directors and the ability to raise private funding.

The economic agency will have its own president and CEO and is expected to include the following divisions: real estate and property development, small and minority business, retail, marketing, investor relations and business recruitment, the release says.

“The City of Greenville is relatively small, just over 30 square miles, and our population is under 75,000, neither reflects our true impact on economic development of the region,” Mayor Knox White said in the release. “The City is a hub of innovation. Our vibrant downtown, quality of life, climate and business-friendly approach make us a draw for anyone looking to scale and grow a company. This new structure and organization allow us more flexibility of operation.”

The Greenville City Economic Development Corp will carry out the city’s Economic Development Strategic Plan, which was finalized and adopted in 2022, the release says. This approval provides city staff the authority to begin creating the organization, which includes bylaws, governance and hiring staff.