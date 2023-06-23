Class of 2023 Icons & Phenoms announced

North Carolina and South Carolina Lawyers Weekly are pleased to announce the Icons & Phenoms Class of 2023.

Icons are senior leaders of the legal community who have made their mark, in the courtroom or the boardroom, in their law firms or legal departments, with community organizations, and with local, state and national bar associations.

Phenoms are rising stars who have already established themselves as standouts in their first 10 years of practice. These lawyers are establishing themselves as future leaders through their ambition and accomplishments, and their drive and dedication to the practice of law.

We look forward to honoring these impressive practitioners on July 20th at the Hilton Charlotte University Place.

Phenoms, North Carolina

Tiffany M. Burba, Parker Poe

Anna-Bryce Hobson, Bradley

Kaitlin D. Powers, Moore & Van Allen

Sarah M. Saint, Brooks Pierce

Sarah W. Wheaton, Decher

Phenoms, South Carolina

Taylor D. Gilliam, University of South Carolina School of Law

Chase C. Keibler, Keibler Law Group

La’Jessica M. Stringfellow, Robinson Gray

Jeanmarie Tankersley, Clauson & Staubes

Charles H. West Jr., Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

Icons, North Carolina

Marcia H. Armstrong, Armstrong Lawyers

Shelby D. Benton, Benton Family Law

Winston W. Bissette Jr., McGuire, Wood & Bissette

Janet Ward Black, Ward Black Law

James A. Davis, Davis & Davis

Alan W. Duncan, Turning Point Litigation

Dean J. Rich Leonard, Campbell Law School

Blaine Sanders, Robinson Bradshaw

James H. Slaughter, Law Firm Carolinas

Kirk G. Warner, Smith Anderson

Michael Wells Sr., Wells Law

Icons, South Carolina

Dean Andrew L. Abrams, Charleston School of Law

Mark D. Ball, Parker Law Group

Vernon F. Dunbar, McAngus Goudelock & Courie

John P. Linton Sr., Duffy & Young

Julius W. McKay III, The McKay Firm

Elizabeth Scott Moise, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

Hon. A. Martin Quattlebaum Jr., 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

Cheryl D. Shoun, Maynard Nexsen

Fred W. Suggs Jr., Ogletree Deakins

Hon. Flora L. Vinson, Administrative Law Judge