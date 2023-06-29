Constitutional – Due Process – Involuntary Commitment – Sexually Violent Predator – First Impression

Petitioner was charged with multiple sexual offenses, but he was incompetent to stand trial. The Sexually Violent Predator Act applies to persons “convicted of a sexually violent offense”; however, the Act defines this phrase to include a person who has “been charged but determined to be incompetent to stand trial for a sexually violent offense.” S.C. Code Ann. § 44-48-30(6)(c). Therefore, petitioner was subject to sexually violent predator proceedings.

We affirm the Court of Appeals’ decision upholding the circuit court’s ruling that petitioner “committed the act for which he was charged,” “remains incompetent to stand trial,” and “probable cause exists to have [him] evaluated under the Act to determine whether or not he suffers from a mental abnormality or personality disorder that makes him likely to engage in acts of sexual violence if not confined.”

The fact that petitioner’s charges were dismissed in 2005 makes no difference to this conclusion. For purposes of the “convicted of a sexually violent offense” requirement, it is sufficient that petitioner had been charged in 2005, found incompetent to stand trial, and re-indicted in 2014 and 2015 – after the Department of Mental Health recommended that petitioner be transferred to a residential care facility and before the § 44-48-100(B) hearing in 2016.

Due Process

Because the state’s right and obligation to protect the public is hindered by the inability to criminally try an incompetent person, the state’s only option is to proceed under the Act and seek involuntary civil commitment of the person. This is precisely the reason the General Assembly excluded “the right not to be tried while incompetent” from the constitutional rights available to persons under the Act but granted every other right available to criminal defendants. S.C. Code Ann. § 44-48-100(B). Without the exclusion of this right, the state would be unable to protect the public from some dangerous sexually violent persons.

Petitioner’s due process rights are satisfied by the safeguards articulated in the Act. Under the very specific procedures outlined in the statute, the risk of an erroneous deprivation of petitioner’s – any incompetent person’s – liberty interest by involuntary civil commitment is significantly reduced if not completely eliminated.

Affirmed.

In re Oxner (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-033-23, 7 pp.) (John Few, J.) Appealed from Lexington County Circuit Court (Diane Schafer Goodstein, J.) On writ of certiorari to the Court of Appeals. Blake Terence Williams, Allen Mattison Bogan, Robert Michael Dudek and David Alexander for petitioner; Alan McCrory Wilson and Deborah Shupe for respondent. South Carolina Supreme Court