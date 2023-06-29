Criminal Practice – LWOP – Juvenile Offender – Resentencing Hearing – Burden of Proof

When a petitioner who, as a juvenile, was sentenced to life without parole seeks resentencing pursuant to Aiken v. Byars, 410 S.C. 534, 765 S.E.2d 572 (2014), neither the petitioner nor the state has a burden of production or persuasion.

We affirm the circuit court’s imposition of a sentence of life without parole.

In 1999, when he was 16, petitioner and another juvenile escaped from juvenile detention by brutally murdering the owner of the farm on which they were working and stealing the man’s truck. The boys drove the truck on a violent crime spree and then led police on a 30-mile high-speed chase, firing shots at pursuing law enforcement vehicles. Petitioner was sentenced to life without parole.

After the decisions in Miller v. Alabama, 567 U.S. 460 (2012), and Aiken, petitioner sought resentencing. The circuit court again sentenced petitioner to life without parole.

We now clarify that in an Aiken resentencing hearing—as with almost any other sentencing proceeding1 —there is no burden of proof or persuasion placed on either party and there is no presumption for or against any sentence. Instead, both the state and the defendant have a mutual burden of production to provide the resentencing court with any evidence and arguments they believe bear on the factors set out in Aiken or that otherwise relate to what should be the appropriate sentence.

The sentence to be imposed is within the discretion of the resentencing court. In exercising this discretion, the resentencing court may give no deference to the prior sentencing court’s decision to impose life without parole. The resentencing court must consider all the evidence and arguments presented at the resentencing hearing and impose an appropriate sentence without any regard to the prior sentencing court’s thought process or decision.

When sentencing courts consider the Aiken factors and all the evidence that relates to those factors, because of children’s diminished culpability and heightened capacity for change, appropriate occasions for sentencing juveniles to this harshest possible penalty will be uncommon. The decision belongs to the resentencing court, and this court will not recognize any presumption nor impose any burden of proof or persuasion. We trust our circuit judges are well-equipped to make the right decision in each case.

Here, the circuit court considered the transcript from and other evidence surrounding the original guilty plea to murder. The court heard extensive testimony from an expert psychologist who interviewed petitioner several times and reviewed thousands of pages of his records. The court also heard testimony from four other witnesses the state and petitioner presented regarding the circumstances of the crime and petitioner’s personal background and history. The court then heard arguments from the attorneys on both sides and analyzed the Aiken factors in light of those arguments.

Aiken requires that juveniles “receive an individualized hearing where the mitigating hallmark features of youth are fully explored” before being sentenced to life without parole. Here, the resentencing court gave petitioner just such an individualized hearing and soundly exercised its sentencing discretion without placing any burden of proof or persuasion on petitioner nor giving any deference to the previously imposed sentence.

Affirmed.

State v. Smart (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-034-23, 7 pp.) (John Few, J.) Appealed from Clarendon County Circuit Court (Craig Brown, J.) On writ of certiorari to the Court of Appeals. Joanna Katherine Delany for petitioner; Alan McCrory Wilson, Jeffrey Young, Donald Zelenka, Melody Jane Brown and Ernest Adolphus Finney for respondent. South Carolina Supreme Court