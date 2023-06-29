Criminal Practice – Murder – Facebook Screenshot – Impeachment – Collateral Matter

At defendant’s trial for the murder of his wife, defendant’s father testified that he knew his son well. The state impeached the father with a screenshot of defendant’s Facebook profile picture and its accompanying caption: “I know who I am. I’m a dude, playing a dude, disguised as another dude.” The admission of this evidence was error. A witness may not be impeached by extrinsic evidence of a collateral matter.

Nevertheless, given the substantial evidence of defendant’s guilt, there is no good-faith argument that the admission of the Facebook caption affected the outcome of the trial. The error in admitting the caption was harmless.

We modify the Court of Appeals’ opinion, which upheld defendant’s murder conviction, and affirm.

State v. Passio (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-035-23, 4 pp.) (John Kittredge, J.) Appealed from Jasper County Superior Court (Carmen Mullen, J.) On writ of certiorari to the Court of Appeals. Elizabeth Anne Franklin-Best for petitioner; Alan McCrory Wilson, Donald Zelenka, Melody Jane Brown, William Joseph Maye and Isaac McDuffie Stone for respondent. South Carolina Supreme Court