Criminal Practice – PCR – Ineffective Assistance Claim – Evidence – Prior Conviction – Jury Instructions

In this armed robbery case, the jury’s decision came down to whom to believe: the petitioner-defendant or the purported victim. When petitioner decided to testify against his counsel’s advice, counsel – for reasons counsel could not recall at petitioner’s post-conviction relief hearing – did not argue against the trial court’s suggestion that petitioner’s prior conviction for strong arm robbery would be admissible against him. Thus, the trial court did not conduct an on-the-record balancing test. If trial counsel had objected or requested that the trial court perform the balancing test on the record, this may have made a difference to the trial court’s decision. Accordingly, the PCR court erred in finding trial counsel’s failure to object (or request a balancing analysis) was not deficient performance.

We reverse the PCR court’s finding that trial counsel provided effective assistance and remand for a new trial.

Petitioner’s trial counsel also failed to request a limiting instruction so the trial court could inform the jury of the limited purpose for which a prior conviction may be considered. We agree with petitioner that the lack of such instruction permitted the jury to improperly consider the prior conviction as propensity evidence.

The jury heard petitioner’s testimony regarding his prior robbery conviction not once but twice: during petitioner’s case-in-chief and again during deliberations after the jury asked to rehear the testimonies of petitioner and purported victim Bing Ho Zhang. In between, the trial court charged the jury on kidnapping and armed robbery.

At no point did the trial court provide—because trial counsel did not request—a limiting instruction regarding the prior conviction. The similarity between petitioner’s prior conviction for strong arm robbery and the armed robbery charge for which he was on trial was highly prejudicial, particularly in the absence of a limiting instruction addressing impeachment versus propensity. Thus, when we consider trial counsel’s failure to request a limiting instruction coupled with his failure to object to the admissibility of the prior similar conviction in the first instance, we find the PCR erred in finding trial counsel’s performance was not deficient.

Finally, the PCR court erred in finding overwhelming evidence of guilt where the jury deliberated for over five hours and asked to rehear the testimony of petitioner and Zhang; the jury said it was deadlocked on one of the two charges, resulting in an Allen instruction; and trial counsel admitted the case was a swearing match between petitioner and Zhang. We agree.

Reversed and remanded.

Greene v. State (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-037-23, 14 pp.) (Stephanie McDonald, J.) Appealed from Berkeley County Circuit Court (Michael Nettles, J.) Joanna Katherine Delany for petitioner; Alan McCrory Wilson, William Blitch, Joshua Abraham Edwards and William Harold Ray for respondent. South Carolina Court of Appeals