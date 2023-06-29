The plaintiff-nurse had been granted intermittent leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act, but she was subsequently fired. Although the letter explaining the reason for plaintiff’s discharge mentioned her absenteeism, the letter clearly stated that she was being fired for the separate reason that she had received two Level II corrective actions, including a recent one for threatening a co-worker. As such, no reasonable jury could find that plaintiff’s discharge interfered with her FMLA rights.

We affirm summary judgment for the defendant-employer.

Nor could a reasonable jury find that plaintiff suffered harm on the ground that she would have structured her leave differently if she had not received a Level I corrective action concerning her absences. Plaintiff points only to her deposition testimony that the written corrective action made her feel like she “didn’t want to” utilize her FMLA leave and that “you really shouldn’t make a person feel like they . . . can’t, you know, stay home.” Plaintiff’s statements do not explain what steps she would have taken had circumstances been different.

When she started working for the defendant-hospital/employer, plaintiff signed defendant’s “Wage Deduction Policy” (WDP). The WDP explains that the hospital can deduct wages from employees’ final paychecks, provides a list of the financial obligations for which deductions can be made, and spells out the hospital’s method for determining how much money to deduct. That language is sufficient to notify employees of the time and amount of wage deductions under the South Carolina Payment of Wages Act.

The deductions from plaintiff’s final paycheck were executed without any type of judicial transaction; consequently, the deductions were not garnishments within the meaning of the Consumer Credit Protection Act. Plaintiff’s claim under the state version of the statute fails for similar reasons.

Finally, the WDP is not unconscionable. To constitute unconscionability, a contract’s terms must be so oppressive that no reasonable person would make them and no fair and honest person would accept them. While we might not agree with the terms of the WDP, they do not rise to that level of oppression. The WDP merely authorizes deductions of monies which employees legitimately owe and limits those deductions to ensure that employees are paid minimum wage. Moreover, employees are on notice of the WDP, and the possible financial obligations that could be deducted from their wages, from the time of hiring. From these facts, no reasonable jury could find that the terms of the WDP are unconscionable.

Affirmed.

Sawyer v. Tidelands Health ASC, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 003-024-23, 23 pp.) (Roger Gregory, C.J.) No. 21-2161. Appealed from USDC at Charleston, S.C. (Sherri Lydon, J.) Marybeth Mullaney for appellant; Thomas Alan Bright for appellee. United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit (unpublished)