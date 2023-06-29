Municipal – Legislative Immunity – Council Member’s Removal

At a city council meeting, the plaintiff-member continued to try to question the city administrator after the defendant-mayor had instructed the council member to move on and to ask her question of the city attorney. When the member persisted in trying to question the city administrator and apparently to make arguments at an inappropriate time, the mayor’s directive to the defendant-sergeant-at-arms to remove the council member was an act protected by legislative immunity.

We affirm the circuit court’s grant of summary judgment for defendants.

Disciplinary actions targeted at a council member for the sake of keeping order during a meeting is a legislative function.

Nor does the fact that the action was taken by the mayor alone, rather than the council as a whole, remove it from the realm of legislative action. Legislative immunity does not depend on who carries out the act—or even why—but on what act they carry out.

Lockaby v. City of Simpsonville (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-039-23, 9 pp.) (John Geathers, J.) Appealed from Greenville County Circuit Court (Robin Stilwell, J.) Andrew Sims Radeker and Taylor Meriwether Smith for appellant; Boyd Benjamin Nicholson, Sarah Spruill and Daniel Roper Hughes for respondents. South Carolina Court of Appeals