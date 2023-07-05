At defendant’s trial for killing her three-year-old stepdaughter (Minor), the solicitor questioned Agent Baird about the forensic interview of defendant’s five-year-old daughter. The solicitor warned Baird that “you can’t say what she said at all, okay?” Immediately thereafter, the solicitor asked Baird, “But was she able to give you information?” Despite the solicitor’s warning, Baird answered, “Yes. The forensic interview, along with all the other evidence in the case, reinforced the fact that [defendant] did cause Minor’s death.”

This was clearly inadmissible hearsay; however, given the non-specific testimony, which was not alluded to again during trial, coupled with trial court’s curative instructions, the trial court did not abuse its discretion in denying defendant’s motion for a mistrial.

We affirm defendant’s conviction for homicide by child abuse.

The trial court sternly instructed jurors not to consider the testimony and reinforced this admonition during its final instructions to the jury, stating, “[A]ny evidence that has been stricken from the record . . . may not be considered by you in this case. You must treat it as if it was not presented at all.” Agent Baird’s testimony implied that defendant’s five-year-old daughter gave investigators reason to believe defendant harmed Minor, but the testimony was not specific and was not alluded to again during trial. Coupled with the curative instruction, we find the testimony does not rise to the extreme, urgent, and grievous level necessitating a mistrial.

Even though Minor’s broken arm, suffered a few weeks before her death, was not a cause of death, this court has held that a defendant’s alleged prior acts of abuse toward a minor victim were admissible under the “common scheme or plan” exception in a homicide by child abuse case. The evidence here showed that defendant hid her failure to obtain medical treatment for Minor’s arm injury. Further, there was clear and convincing testimony from defendant’s neighbor that Minor identified defendant as having inflicted the arm injury. The trial court did not err in admitting testimony about Minor’s arm injury.

Affirmed.

Dissent

(Lockemy, A.J.) The facts presented showed Minor passed away as a result of blunt force trauma. One expert testified the injury occurred while Minor was in defendant’s care, while another expert expanded the timeframe to include when Minor was with her Father. Additionally, one of the experts was unable to say to a reasonable degree of medical certainty whether Minor’s injuries were intentionally inflicted by someone or accidentally incurred. Therefore, the jury was confronted with the question as to whether Minor’s injuries were inflicted by defendant or Father, or were accidental.

To add to this question, the lead investigator interjected a statement from defendant’s own daughter that she believed defendant committed this crime. Once it was clear the prosecution was attempting to produce information from the forensic interview that would be inadmissible hearsay, defendant objected. Though the prosecution assured it was not delving into this territory, as too often happens in criminal cases, the prosecution’s next question directly resulted in the inadmissible response.

The trial court admonished the prosecution for seeking to “back-door” the daughter’s interview. The lead investigator’s statement was clearly inadmissible by all legal standards because it was blatant hearsay. To add even more prejudice to defendant, her daughter did not testify at trial and was not subject to cross-examination.

This case contained conflicting testimony. Determining what the testimonies revealed or did not reveal was within the sole province of the jury. The conclusory comment by the lead investigator, however, invaded that province. To then add a blatant hearsay statement that defendant’s own daughter thought her mother caused Minor’s death pushed that invasion across the Rubicon. As Roman chronicler Suetonius observed, “Alea iacta est,” and the instruction by the trial court, no matter how sincere, could not uncross that river.

In this case a mistrial, even though an extreme measure, was the only way to achieve due process.

State v. Cook (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-041-23, 11 pp.) (Bruce Williams, C.J.) (James Lockemy, A.J.) Appealed from Lancaster County Circuit Court (Lawton McIntosh, J.) Kathrine Hudgins, Daniel Westbrook and Amber Modestine Steele Hendrick for appellant; Alan McCrory Wilson, Mark Reynolds Farthing and Randy Newman for respondent. South Carolina Court of Appeals