Criminal Practice – Post-Arrest Silence – Reading of Miranda Rights – Burden of Proof

Defendant remained silent when he was arrested for kidnapping the victim, taking him to pick up his wages and then stealing the victim’s wages. However, at his trial two years later, defendant testified that (1) the victim had gone with him voluntarily because the victim owed defendant money for drugs and (2) the victim fabricated the kidnapping and robbery story so he wouldn’t have to tell his girlfriend that he had spent his whole paycheck on drugs. Since a defendant’s post-arrest pre-Mirandized silence is admissible to impeach him, the trial court properly allowed the state to question defendant about his silence between his arrest and his trial, given that the state proved defendant was not Mirandized at the time of his arrest.

We modify and affirm the Court of Appeals’ decision, which upheld defendant’s convictions for kidnapping, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

On cross-examination, the state asked defendant why he had failed to offer his exculpatory story during the almost two-year period between his arrest and trial. The trial court sustained defendant’s objection.

Defendant moved for a mistrial. During a recess, the trial court expressed concern that the state’s questioning had violated Doyle v. Ohio, 426 U.S. 610 (1976) (holding the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution forbids the government from impeaching a defendant with his post-arrest silence if the defendant was given his Miranda warnings). The court heard evidence from both parties and found that defendant had not been Mirandized at the time of his arrest, making it permissible for the state to question him about his silence. Nevertheless, the state did not pursue the line of questioning.

Defendant was convicted, and the Court of Appeals affirmed, ruling that defendant bore the burden of proving he had not been Mirandized.

Pursuant to Doyle, its progeny and this court’s rulings on the subject, including State v. McIntosh, 358 S.C. 432, 595 S.E.2d 484 (2004), “The State may point out a defendant’s silence prior to arrest, or his silence after arrest but prior to the giving of the Miranda warnings, in order to impeach the defendant’s testimony at trial.” Thus, in the post-arrest context, the giving of Miranda warnings is a prerequisite of a Doyle violation.

Upon review of our evidentiary rules, we agree with defendant that the state bears the burden of proving defendant was not Mirandized.

The state was essentially seeking to use defendant’s silence as a prior inconsistent statement. The relevancy of a defendant’s post-arrest silence is conditioned upon whether the defendant was advised of his Miranda rights. Not only does the use of a defendant’s post-Miranda silence for impeachment purposes run afoul of due process, but evidence of a defendant’s silence in such situations is also likely to be ambiguous and thus of dubious probative value.

Conversely, a defendant’s silence prior to the giving of Miranda warnings is probative and does not rest on any implied assurance by law enforcement authorities that it will carry no penalty. Thus, the absence of Miranda warnings is a condition of fact upon which the relevancy of a defendant’s post-arrest silence depends. Rule 104(b), SCRE. In order for the state to use a defendant’s silence for impeachment purposes, it must introduce evidence sufficient to support a finding of the existence of the preliminary fact upon which the relevancy of the silence depends—that preliminary fact being the absence of Miranda warnings.

We therefore hold that when a defendant objects to the state’s use of post-arrest silence for impeachment purposes and asserts that Miranda warnings were given, the burden is on the state to prove by a preponderance of the evidence that the defendant did not receive Miranda warnings prior to his silence.

Here, the trial court implicitly placed the burden on the state, finding the state proved beyond a reasonable doubt that defendant was not Mirandized – a far higher burden than the preponderance standard we adopt today. We therefore affirm the Court of Appeals’ holding that the trial court correctly found the state’s questioning did not violate Doyle. Necessarily then, we affirm the trial court’s decision to deny defendant’s motion for a mistrial.

We also set out a procedure for trial courts to follow when Doyle issues arise.

Modified and affirmed.

