Entrepreneurship accelerator to launch in Colleton County

A nonprofit organization working to accelerate economic and social impact through entrepreneurship is launching its program in the Lowcountry.

Available virtually and at no cost to participants, Entrepreneurship for All’s this business accelerator program will provide individuals residing in Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties with the training and support needed to start, grow and sustain a business or nonprofit, a news release stated.

The Coastal Community Foundation of South Carolina, a nonprofit that works to create communities rich in equity, opportunity and well-being, provided Entrepreneurship for All with a critical, early-stage catalyst grant to help accelerate its launch, according to the release.

A recent Civic Engagement Summary Report published by CCF found that, while Lowcountry cities have experienced rapid economic growth, rural areas of these coastal counties continue to struggle economically. The report outlines the long-standing challenge of racial divides that has caused minority community members — particularly those with entrepreneurial spirit and dreams of starting businesses — to feel excluded from economic opportunities.

“One of CCF’s core pillars is creating opportunities for economic mobility,” said CCF President and CEO Darrin Goss in the release. “Investing in EforAll with a Catalyst Grant is a strategic move by CCF to address our community’s need for a business accelerator program in the Southern Lowcountry region. This investment will support typically under-represented entrepreneurs to build a better financial future for themselves and their families, plus contributes to job creation for the community at large.”

Rob and Lauren Bazemore, local Entrepreneurship for All champions, are matching CCF’s initial funding for Entrepreneurship for All through their Epoch Lowcountry Ventures family fund, according to the release. The Bazemores learned about Entrepreneurship for All while living in Boston before relocating to the Lowcountry, permanently.

“The most important factors in finding a partner to bring this resource to the Lowcountry were whether they could attract the targeted participants, and whether successful businesses were created as a result,” the Bazemores said in the release. “EforAll had already demonstrated both, with over 70% of businesses created by its program participants still running after 3 years. Those odds defy all business start-up benchmarks.”

Entrepreneurship for All helps under-represented individuals successfully start and grow their businesses or nonprofits across a wide range of industries, including personal and professional services, food, retail, manufacturing, and technology, the release stated. The year-long program offers a unique combination of immersive business training, dedicated mentorship from local business and community leaders, and access to a large professional network, along with the opportunity to win seed money.

“We see so much opportunity for EforAll to fill a gap, as we focus our efforts on reaching aspiring entrepreneurs who typically feel left out of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, including women, people of color, immigrants and veterans,” said Meralis T. Hood, CEO of EforAll. “Across all the communities we serve, 84% of our graduating ventures are women owned ventures and 69% are BIPOC (Black, Indigenous People of Color) owned, so we know we can make a difference in South Carolina.”

Entrepreneurship for All is looking for an Executive Director to lead its new Lowcountry program. Interested candidates can learn more about this opportunity can click here.