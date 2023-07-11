South Carolina Research Authority announces new member companies, grant recipients

Three companies were recently accepted as members of the South Carolina Research Authority and two companies received new grant funding.

All SCRA member companies receive coaching, access to experts in SCRA’s Resource Partner Network, eligibility to apply for grant funding and the potential to be considered for investment from SCRA’s investment affiliate SC Launch Inc., according to a news release.

New members are Artemis Structural Intelligence, Drobot and Tree3.ai.

Artemis Structural Intelligence Corporation is a Greenville-based technology company that provides advances structural health monitoring technologies for critical infrastructure including mines, tunnels, buildings, roads, bridges, industrial machinery, public transport and aeronautics and space.

Also based in Greenville, Drobot is a technology company with a patent-pending approach designed to make autonomous mobile robots more capable, affordable and scalable by helping them navigate large and dynamic real-world environments. Drobot also received a $25,000 demonsration grant.

Tree3ai. LLC is an information technology company based in Columbia. It generates a comprehensive, accurate and unified source of structured property data that improves speed, security and transparency within the real estate ecosystem.

NeuroHope Therapeutics Inc. received a $25,000 academic startup grant. The Greenville-based life science company has developed an innovation that includes nanotechnology for combinational drug and gene delivery. The initial use is for the regeneration and repair of the central nervous system.

Grant funding is made possible in part by Industry Partnership Fund contributions. Contributors to the IPF receive a dollar-for-dollar state tax credit.