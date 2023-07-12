Contract – Real Property – Impossibility Defense – Preexisting Mortgage Woes

Where the defendant-sellers’ lender had already threatened foreclosure when defendants entered into a contract to sell their Charleston property to the plaintiff-buyer – a complication defendants chose not to tell plaintiff about – the lender’s unwillingness to consent to the sale of the property did not present a legal impossibility to defendants’ performance under their contract with plaintiff.

We affirm the $900,000 judgment for plaintiff.

Even after defendants were a no-show at the scheduled closing, plaintiff continued to seek to purchase the property. However, this did not constitute a waiver of plaintiff’s rights under the contract. The contract provided, “”The failure of either Party to exercise any power given any Party hereunder or to insist upon strict compliance by either Party of its obligations hereunder, shall not constitute a waiver of either Party’s right to demand exact compliance with the terms hereof.”

We acknowledge defendants’ argument that plaintiff waived its rights by not proceeding with the title inspection and exception process set forth in the contract, but this, at best, presented an issue for the jury in considering the breach of contract cause of action. Notably, the closing date specified in the contract had passed one month before defendants’ lender initiated the foreclosure action and, even then, defendant Rice-Marko had not disclosed either the financial difficulties or the bank’s refusal to consent to the sale. Plaintiff correctly notes that, while its title examination revealed the mortgage and a forbearance agreement, it did not reveal the default letters that preceded its execution of the parties’ contract. Only defendants knew the true state of the mortgage and the foreclosure threat, and Rice-Marko admitted she did not disclose this to plaintiff, despite the contract’s requirement that she do so. Thus, the circuit court did not err in denying defendants’ JNOV motion as to waiver.

Buck Investments, LLC v. ROA, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-026-23, 10 pp.) (Stephanie McDonald, J.) Appealed from Charleston County Circuit Court (Craig Brown, J.) Louis Lang and Demetri Koutrakos for appellant; Morgan Templeton and Thomas Boger for respondent. South Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)