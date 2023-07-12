Tort/Negligence – Real Property Sale – Termite Infestation – Statute of Limitations – Discovery

Plaintiffs discovered a small amount of termite damage in one part of their house in 2012, so they were on notice of the problem more than three years before they filed suit in 2018 – after they discovered much more extensive termite damage in another part of their house.

We affirm the circuit court’s grant of summary judgment for defendants.

Facts

In 2008, plaintiffs bought a house that defendants Timothy and Michael McCrory had renovated.

In 2012, plaintiffs discovered a small amount of termite damage in a bedroom in the front corner of the house. Plaintiffs sent letters demanding payment for the repairs necessitated by the termite damage. Defendants did not respond, and plaintiffs failed to follow up.

In 2018, plaintiffs discovered extensive termite damage in the main bathroom and basement. Plaintiffs filed suit, but the circuit court ruled that their claims were time-barred.

Analysis

The three-year statute of limitations in S.C. Code Ann. § 15-3-530(5) applies. Plaintiffs contend there is an issue of fact as to when they discovered the damage, thus triggering the running of the limitations period. We disagree.

There is no dispute as to when plaintiffs made their discoveries.

When plaintiffs learned there was unrepaired termite damage in the house in 2012, they promptly notified defendants of their claim in a May 14, 2012, letter. Although plaintiffs did not realize the magnitude of the problem until 2018, the 2012 discovery triggered the running of the statute of limitations.

While plaintiffs contend they acted reasonably in not conducting destructive testing in 2012 to determine whether the house had additional unrepaired termite damage, such does not negate the fact that they were on notice that some claim against another party might exist. The issue here is whether plaintiffs acted with promptness in pursuing their legal claims, not whether they acted reasonably in repairing the termite damage discovered in 2012, or in discovering additional concealed termite damage. The undisputed evidence in the record shows plaintiffs either knew or should have known about unrepaired termite damage in the house on or about April 27, 2012. Plaintiffs informed defendants of potential claims against them by letter dated May 14, 2012. Nevertheless, plaintiffs did not file suit until June 18, 2018, almost three years after the statute of limitations expired.

Moreover, plaintiffs are not entitled to equitable tolling. Plaintiff John Hine knew he had a potential claim in 2012 when he sent not one but two demand letters to defendant Seabrook Marchant. However, in 2012, plaintiffs failed to follow through with their threat of legal action against defendants and are unable to point to any conduct by defendants preventing their filing after the 2012 discovery of unrepaired termite damage.

Instead, plaintiffs focus on their argument that the McCrorys covered up more extreme termite damage when they flipped the house and the only way plaintiffs could have discovered the fraudulent conduct would have been through destructive testing. While the McCrorys’ actions were, at best, a band aid employed to fix the underlying termite problem, their arguably deceptive acts are not the type of “extraordinary event” that would justify equitable tolling—particularly as the exercise of reasonable diligence would have revealed the extent of the termite problem as early as 2012.

Affirmed.

Hine v. McCrory (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-025-23, 9 pp.) (Per Curiam) Appealed from Greenville County Circuit Court South Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)