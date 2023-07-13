When South Carolina’s governor attempted to distribute COVID relief funds to religious and other private schools, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled that this would be unconstitutional under S.C. Const. art. XI, § 4 (“§ 4”), which prohibits the use of public funds “for the direct benefit of any religious or other private educational institution.” Plaintiffs allege that § 4 violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment and the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment; however, plaintiffs’ claim is moot because all the COVID relief funds have been reallocated and dispersed. Our ruling on plaintiffs’ claim would have no practical effect.

We vacate the district court’s ruling in favor of defendants and remand with instructions that this action be dismissed.

Bishop of Charleston v. Adams (Lawyers Weekly No. 003-026-23, 10 pp.) (Per Curiam) No. 22-1175. Appealed from USDC at Charleston, S.C. (Bruce Hendricks, J.) Daniel Robert Suhr, Jeffrey Jennings and Richard Dukes for appellants; Thomas Hydrick, William Grayson Lambert, Christopher Mills, Vordman Carlisle Traywick, Thomas Limehouse, Alan Wilson, Emory Smith and Eugene Matthews for appellees. United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit (unpublished)