Criminal Practice – PCR – Solicitor’s Summation – ‘Pattern’ of Robbing Old People

In the underlying robbery case, petitioner did not testify, so his criminal record was not in evidence. Where petitioner was charged with robbing two elderly victims at the same time, defense counsel should have both contemporaneously objected and also accepted the trial court’s offer of a curative instruction in response to the solicitor’s remarks in closing that petitioner had “a pattern of robbing old folks, intimidating old folks, kidnapping old folks, holding them up.” Defense counsel’s failure to do so constituted ineffective assistance of counsel, which prejudiced petitioner.

We reverse the denial of petitioner’s petition for post-conviction relief.

At the PCR hearing, the solicitor testified that her reference to a pattern only related to petitioner’s conduct towards the current victims, suggesting that robbing two people at the same time was pattern. We disagree.

Based on the dictionary definition, our case law, and an admittedly unrelated legislative definition of “pattern,” we conclude the solicitor’s statement can only be reasonably construed as discussing petitioner’s prior record. Therefore, the statement was outside the record. Probative evidence does not support the PCR court’s finding that the solicitor’s comments on a pattern only referred to the incidents presented to the jury.

Although defense counsel did move for a mistrial outside the presence of the jury, his representation of petitioner was deficient because he failed to contemporaneously object to the solicitor’s summation and because he declined the trial court’s offer of a curative instruction.

Trial counsel expressed a valid strategy for refusing the instruction—he did not want to draw attention to the solicitor’s comments. Generally, trial counsel will not be deemed ineffective when he or she has expressed a valid reason for using a particular trial strategy. In particular, our Supreme Court has held trial counsel articulated a valid trial strategy for not requesting a curative instruction after his objection to improper testimony was sustained when trial counsel testified he did not request curative instructions because they tended to place more focus on the problem. Caprood v. State, 338 S.C. 103, 525 S.E.2d 514 (2000), abrogated on other grounds by Smalls v. State, 422 S.C. 174 (2018). However, in Brown v. State, 383 S.C. 506, 680 S.E.2d 909 (2009), the Supreme Court found that even though trial counsel genuinely articulated a trial strategy for not objecting to certain comments, the strategy was not valid due to “the evident impropriety of the solicitor’s remarks.”

Trial counsel here believed the solicitor’s comments were egregious enough that a mistrial would be granted; therefore, this situation is closer to Brown, in that counsel should have known that refusing a curative instruction was not a valid trial strategy. Here, a curative instruction directing the jury to disregard the pattern comments may have cured any prejudice petitioner may have suffered from the comments.

The solicitor’s comments about the pattern rise to the level of being so egregious as to warrant a mistrial or so infected the trial with unfairness as to make the resulting conviction a denial of due process. Petitioner demonstrated prejudice from trial counsel’s failure to contemporaneously object to the solicitor’s comments. Further, the record does not contain overwhelming evidence of petitioner’s guilt.

Accordingly, we reverse the PCR’s court’s denial of petitioner’s application for PCR on the issue of ineffective assistance of counsel for trial counsel’s failure to object to the solicitor’s references to petitioner’s patterns of behavior during closing arguments and remand for a new trial.

Reversed.

Washington v. State (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-044-23, 20 pp.) (Aphrodite Konduros, J.) Appealed from Colleton County (Perry Buckner, trial court judge; Thomas Russo, PCR judge) Jessica Saxon and Taylor Davis Gilliam for petitioner; William Blitch and Joshua Abraham Edwards for respondent. South Carolina Court of Appeals