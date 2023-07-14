Greenville County readies $65M project for public opening

More than two years after groundbreaking, Greenville County will open the doors to a new $65 million county administration and government affairs buildings at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, July 17.

Adjacent to the new County Square site, located at 301 University Ridge in Greenville, the 250,000-square-foot project features two five-story North and South Towers interconnected by a common terrace level, landscaped courtyard, bridge and fiberglass exterior structural canopy.

An eight-level parking garage boasts more than 1,000 parking spots and also features electric vehicle charging stations.

Multiple self-serve kiosks will greet the public in the lobby, allowing for more efficient tax payments, county officials say. At the terrace level, visitors will find the probate and magistrate courts. Tax, real property services, County Council chamber and retail space will be at the lobby level.

County offices will be located at all levels.

The building connects to the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail and downtown Greenville’s sidewalk system.

Bob Mihalic, Greenville County governmental affairs coordinator, said those visiting the new building should use the Greenville County parking garage that is adjacent to the building. There are entrances off Church Street and the “traditional” County Square entrance off University Ridge. There will be no access to parking in the former lots.

“This is a highly anticipated day,” said Mihalic. “Staff is genuinely excited because everything is an upgrade that will make serving the public easier. The new building’s layout makes workflow between departments go smoother. For staff, there is better lighting, better air quality, and more convenient interaction with citizens and staff.”

The new Greenville County administration building is the cornerstone of the University Ridge County Square public/private redevelopment project.

Developer RocaPoint Partners has already secured major new onsite tenants. Lima One Capital announced plans to expand its U.S. headquarters and become the anchor tenant of the development, while Whole Foods Market will be the retail anchor tenant.

Over the next eight years, additional investment on the properties will lead to $1 billion of economic impact in Greenville County, according to county officials.