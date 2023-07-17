Failure to disclose turns real estate deal into lawsuit: $1.84 million verdict

Action: Real estate transaction — failure to disclose

Case name: 4105 Liberty Hwy LLC v. Redland Properties LLC and Larry S. Hoeben

Court/case no.: Oconee County Court of Common Pleas, No. 2020-CP-37-00303

Jury and/or judge: Judge Thomas L. Hughston, Jr. (jury verdict)

Amount: $1.84 million

Date: April 28, 2023

Attorneys: Carter R. Massingill and Zachary L. Weaver of Gallivan, White & Boyd, Greenville (for the plaintiff); Larry C. Brandt of Larry C. Brandt, Walhalla and Richard H. McDuff of Merrell Jahn & McDuff, Seneca (for the defense)

The lawsuit involved the sale of a commercial office park and the alleged failure to disclose a failed and collapsed underground stormwater drainage system and related erosion issues.