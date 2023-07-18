16-year-old settles over fall off roof, severe injuries: $3 million settlement

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff//July 18, 2023

Home>Verdicts & Settlements>

16-year-old settles over fall off roof, severe injuries: $3 million settlement

16-year-old settles over fall off roof, severe injuries: $3 million settlement

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff//July 18, 2023

Action: Workers’ compensation

Injuries alleged: Brain injury, incomplete paraplegia, injuries to neck, back, internal organs, arms and legs

Case name: Withheld

Court/case no.: South Carolina Workers’ Compensation Commission

Mediator: Lana Sims

Amount: $3 million

Date: Feb. 6, 2023

Attorneys: David T. Pearlman and Adam P. Greene of Steinberg Law Firm, Charleston and Goose Creek (for the plaintiff)

On March 28, 2022, a 16-year-old Honduran national was working on the roof of a three-story private residence in Myrtle Beach, cleaning up shingles without a harness. He fell more than 30 feet to the cement below.

He was rushed to Grand Strand Regional Hospital, with injuries involving his brain and spinal cord resulting in debilitating injuries requiring lifelong care. He was hospitalized for about three months.

The teenager’s claim was denied by three employers, all of which denied he was their employee. After his hospitalization, he has received no medical treatment or weekly benefits. Fortunately, his aunt and uncle took him into their small mobile home.

The case faced multiple hurdles, including denial by three employers and their insurance companies that the injured worker was an employee, complex questions surrounding his immigration status and the fact he is a minor, his mother and father’s desire to bring him back to Honduras and the tragic death of his uncle who was taking care of him.

The settlement included three insurance companies, with one providing $1.5 million and the other two companies agreeing to $750,000 each toward the total $3 million settlement.

This complicated case included many depositions, Spanish interpreters and how to best serve and protect the interest of the minor and allow him to return home to be with his family.

The settlement will provide living expenses and medical rehabilitation treatment so he can return to his mother and father in Honduras. The settlement required the establishment of a pooled minor’s trust with the ability to be administered internationally to ensure protection of the settlement proceeds and to allow for disbursement of funds for the young man’s care once he returns to his parents in Honduras.

l

Related Content

Injuries caused when unused pipe rolled onto road: $3.25 million settlement

Action: Negligence Injuries alleged: Loss of spleen, spinal injuries Case name: Larry Beverly Brown v. T[...]

July 18, 2023

Failure to disclose turns real estate deal into lawsuit: $1.84 million verdict

Action: Real estate transaction — failure to disclose Case name: 4105 Liberty Hwy LLC v. Redland Properti[...]

July 17, 2023

Wife airlifted after uninsured driver slices through median

Action: Automobile accident Injuries alleged: Broken fibula, spinal cord injury, head and neck injuries [...]

July 14, 2023

Log truck accident results in neck, back injuries, $1.29M settlement

Action: Personal injury Injuries alleged: Cervical and lumbar stenosis at multiple levels Case name: Wit[...]

June 13, 2023

Neck injury after drunken driver T-bones car, $1.18M settlement

Action: Motor vehicle accident Injuries alleged: Neck injury necessitating cervical disc replacement Cas[...]

June 13, 2023

Defamation suit against competitor over false claims, $2.5M settlement

Action: Defamation Injuries alleged: Damage to reputation and character; loss of value and business in the [...]

June 13, 2023

Business Law

See all Business Law News

The Power List

Commentary

See all Commentary

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...